E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of E.On to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.