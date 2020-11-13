E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.26 ($10.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

