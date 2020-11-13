E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.26 ($10.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

