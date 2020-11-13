E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.90 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.96 ($12.90).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.26 ($10.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.73. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

