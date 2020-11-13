E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.90 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.96 ($12.90).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.26 ($10.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.73. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

