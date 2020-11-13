Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

DEA stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,425. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

