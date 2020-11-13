easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 729 ($9.52) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 720.60 ($9.41) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 521.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 603.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.