easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 729 ($9.52) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 720.60 ($9.41) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 521.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 603.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.