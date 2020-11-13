Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $28.94 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

