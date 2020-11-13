Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

ERF stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.32. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The company has a market cap of $603.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

The firm also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.32%.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,160.76. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $131,500.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

