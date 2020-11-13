Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Redfin Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,181.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,630 shares of company stock worth $16,171,264. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

