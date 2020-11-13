Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.45. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $783.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

