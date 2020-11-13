Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

XGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Exagen stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 126,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,580,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,109 shares of company stock worth $2,305,792 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Exagen by 1,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

