Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

