Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,097 shares of company stock worth $30,848,797. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

