Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.2% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.45. The company has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

