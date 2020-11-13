Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.1% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.9% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

