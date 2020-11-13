Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $218.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.67. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.66.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 5,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,455,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,140,108.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $102,920. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

