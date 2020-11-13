Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

FUTY opened at $41.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

