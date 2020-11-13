Financial Comparison: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) vs. Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Champions Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million 66.47 -$11.71 million $0.14 11.14 Champions Oncology $32.12 million 3.72 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -55.29

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Lineage Cell Therapeutics. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lineage Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Champions Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Champions Oncology has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lineage Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,001.59% -25.17% -22.15% Champions Oncology -3.60% -31.21% -6.93%

Risk & Volatility

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; HyStem, a biomaterial used for cell replacement and retention; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develops bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, the company offers various therapeutic products for the treatment of oncology, neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, and blood plasma volume expansion, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

