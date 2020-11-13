Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) stock opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.66. The company has a market cap of $345.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

