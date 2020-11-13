First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBP. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

