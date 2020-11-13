First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $34.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,170,000 after acquiring an additional 767,501 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after buying an additional 417,997 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 830,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,064,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.