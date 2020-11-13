First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 296,883 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $70,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $50.61 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.