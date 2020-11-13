First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,379 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $71,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 50,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $232,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,786 shares of company stock valued at $24,206,887. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

