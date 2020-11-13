First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Amdocs worth $80,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.