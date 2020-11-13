First Trust Advisors LP Buys 164,696 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $86,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $7,115,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $6,920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 235,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $4,309,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.