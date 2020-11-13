First Trust Advisors LP Buys 220,889 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $76,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.39 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

