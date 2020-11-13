First Trust Advisors LP Buys 770,602 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $84,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 139,417 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

