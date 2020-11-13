First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $80,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.