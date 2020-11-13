First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $72,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7,238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3,260.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.