First Trust Advisors LP Has $71.35 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $71,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.