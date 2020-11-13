First Trust Advisors LP Has $73.18 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Paychex worth $73,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.39 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Insiders sold a total of 490,853 shares of company stock worth $42,015,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

