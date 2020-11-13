First Trust Advisors LP Has $73.79 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,786 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $73,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 17,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

