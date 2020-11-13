First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.88 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $77,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 121.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 608.3% in the third quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 420.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 102,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

