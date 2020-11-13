First Trust Advisors LP Has $86.59 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.55% of 2U worth $86,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 2U by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

