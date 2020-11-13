First Trust Advisors LP Has $86.94 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Fastenal worth $86,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares worth $279,083. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.33 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

