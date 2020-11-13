First Trust Advisors LP Has $88.82 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 693,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $88,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders bought 756,849 shares of company stock worth $2,916,197 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.