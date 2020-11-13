First Trust Advisors LP Has $89.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,830 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $89,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

