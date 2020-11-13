First Trust Advisors LP Has $92.09 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $92,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $121.00 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.