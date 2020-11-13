First Trust Advisors LP Has $949.61 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 134,429 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Facebook worth $949,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,097 shares of company stock worth $30,848,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

