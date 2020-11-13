First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $214.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

