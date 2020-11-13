First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $79,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after buying an additional 2,311,734 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,997,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

