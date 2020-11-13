First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of PPL worth $90,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 700,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,464,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,956,000 after acquiring an additional 509,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,211,000 after acquiring an additional 257,830 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.