First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,098,095 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.17% of FireEye worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FireEye by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 713,950 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 429,572 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 315,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.19. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

