First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 128,394 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Robert Half International worth $85,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE RHI opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

