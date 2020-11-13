First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 130,505 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Consolidated Edison worth $83,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

