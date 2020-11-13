First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 153,987 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of Appian worth $86,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Appian by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $94.40 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -171.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Appian’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $283,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $6,432,090. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

