First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 202,445 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of M&T Bank worth $74,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

M&T Bank stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

