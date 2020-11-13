First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 232,101 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $71,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

