First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Paycom Software worth $79,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,619,120. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $379.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $419.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.23 and a 200 day moving average of $305.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.60.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.