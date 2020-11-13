First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $84,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 512,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

