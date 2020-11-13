First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Avalara worth $80,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $427,103.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $4,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 841,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,012 shares of company stock valued at $23,654,127. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $155.91 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

